Changing Times

On Saturday and Sunday last weekend, the York Unlocked event took place, where lots of buildings not normally open to the public are opened. Some need booking in advance, though for most you simply turn up. One that I was interested to see was the Joseph Rowntree Library on what was once part of the Nestle site. I made good use of the library for books and records when I worked there.



This area is behind the library and features a new open space with one of the old factory buildings behind. The building once included both production rooms and offices. At one time I had an office just off the right of this shot.



Behind these buildings a new housing estate is being created after clearance of the factory buildings which stood there.



These old factory buildings are now apartments, and the area in the foreground which was once filled with cycle sheds is now an attractive garden. Factory leaving times were once a bit like the start of the Tour de France, with a massed start of hundreds of cyclists keen to get to their homes!



The Nestle factory survives, with production now exclusively in modern purpose built buildings and highly automated, situated to the north of the older buildings.



Ian