York Railway Institute Gymnasium

One of the more interesting locations opened to visitors during the York Unlocked event last weekend was this rather impressive gymnasiumm. I was surprised by the scale of this building, and even more surprised that the balcony was once used as a running track!



York Railway Institute was founded in 1889, providing a library, a smoking and games room and three classrooms where railway workers could improve their education, and dining facilities. It was in the 1920s that this sports hall was created in a building dating back to the 1840s. This reflected a change in emphasis of the Railway Institute, moving from education to fitness.



The building itself was originally part of a complex of railway buildings created soon after the first railway station was opened just inside York City Walls. This building and its later larger neighbour were used for locomotive and carriage building. The locomotive building work was moved to Darlington, while the carriage building was moved to a large site off Holgate Road in York.



