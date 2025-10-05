Garden Phlox

Our final visit as part of York Unlocked weekend was to the York Oratory garden. York Oratory is better known to many as St Wilfred's Church, and is found in Duncombe Place in York, close to York Minster.



The church itself has a beautiful interior where I have taken photos several times, but behins the church is a garden normally hidden from the public. On this occasion there were just two hours for visitors to call in and see the garden.



I have been in the garden once before, but that was in a January Residents Festival, which wasn't an ideal time to see a garden at its best.



The garden lies between the church in Duncombe Place, and a house in High Petergate where the priests who serve in the church live. It is a very secluded place and must normally be a quiet and peaceful place.



The garden is well cared for and there are still quite a few types of flower to be seen. This cluster of Garden phlox was still in good condition, though a few of the petals are beginning to fade a little at the edges.



Ian