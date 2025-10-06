Previous
Dahlia by fishers
Photo 3355

Dahlia

Still in the York Oratory garden. York Oratory is better known to many as St Wilfred's Church, and is found in Duncombe Place in York, close to York Minster.

The hidden garden behind the church is not often open, but on this visit it had a lovely display of quite a variety of flowers.

This dahlia with its lovely colour caught my eye, so here it is for you to enjoy as well.

Ian
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Pat
I am enjoying it with you, what a delightful colour!
October 6th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a beauty
October 6th, 2025  
