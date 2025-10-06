Dahlia

Still in the York Oratory garden. York Oratory is better known to many as St Wilfred's Church, and is found in Duncombe Place in York, close to York Minster.



The hidden garden behind the church is not often open, but on this visit it had a lovely display of quite a variety of flowers.



This dahlia with its lovely colour caught my eye, so here it is for you to enjoy as well.



Ian