Previous
Photo 3355
Dahlia
Still in the York Oratory garden. York Oratory is better known to many as St Wilfred's Church, and is found in Duncombe Place in York, close to York Minster.
The hidden garden behind the church is not often open, but on this visit it had a lovely display of quite a variety of flowers.
This dahlia with its lovely colour caught my eye, so here it is for you to enjoy as well.
Ian
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
2
2
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
Tags
flower
dahlia
york unlocked
york oratory
Pat
I am enjoying it with you, what a delightful colour!
October 6th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a beauty
October 6th, 2025
