Peel P50 Car by fishers
Peel P50 Car

Lucy took this shot in London a few days ago, and what a rare sight this interesting little car is. I've cropped this from a much larger image, so the quality is poor, but I thought it worth sharing.

The Peel P50 is a three-wheeled microcar originally made from 1962 to 1965 by the Peel Engineering Company on the Isle of Man. It was listed in the 2010 Guinness World Records as the smallest production car ever made. The original model has no reverse gear, but a handle at the rear allows the very lightweight car to be maneuvered physically when required.

Designed as a city car, it was advertised in the 1960s as capable of seating 'one adult and a shopping bag'. The vehicle's only door was on its left side and equipment included a single windscreen wiper and one headlight.

The company produced 50 P50s, of which 27 are known to still exist, one of which was sold for a record US$176,000 at a Sotheby's auction in March 2016. The two people walking past the P50 emphasise its very small size.

Katharine will be posting photos for the next few days, since I will be visiting Louise and her family for a few days. I look forward to catching up with all your photos when I get back.

Ian
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
Agnes ace
Very special
October 8th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh memories! I remember this from "Tomorrow's World" with Raymond Baxter!
October 8th, 2025  
Fisher Family
@casablanca

Funnily enough one appeared on Michael Portillo's Coastal Railway Journeys series 2 which I bought recently. One also appeared on Top Gear back in 2007.

Ian
October 8th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful, still in use today, and no trouble finding somewhere to park
October 8th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh my ! what a little gem, but no room for a big shop !!
October 8th, 2025  
