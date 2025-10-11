Cathaedrals of Tree and Stone.

Guisborough is a favourite place to visit, especially the Priory grounds. There have been many changes over the years I have been visiting. The site is now run by volunteers who continue to maintain the site and carefully make alterations and updates.

The trees here are referred to as the Cathedral with their lovely arches reminding of the vaulting in cathedral roofs.

The stones in the foreground are remains from the Priory. They are arranged in circular patterns, with the moss adding to their beauty.

Katharine