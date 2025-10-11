Previous
Cathaedrals of Tree and Stone. by fishers
Photo 3360

Cathaedrals of Tree and Stone.

Guisborough is a favourite place to visit, especially the Priory grounds. There have been many changes over the years I have been visiting. The site is now run by volunteers who continue to maintain the site and carefully make alterations and updates.
The trees here are referred to as the Cathedral with their lovely arches reminding of the vaulting in cathedral roofs.
The stones in the foreground are remains from the Priory. They are arranged in circular patterns, with the moss adding to their beauty.
Katharine
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
920% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact