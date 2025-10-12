Sculture Mystery

On one of our trips to Guisborough we had a lovely saunter around the back roads and parks by the river .

We came across this rather lovely sculpture. Sadly it is something of a mystery. There was no label and despite research we couldn't find its name, the name of the designer or the name of the craftsman who made this piece.

I have unearthed the notice of a sculpture trail arounf Guisborough in 2024 but it had no details, only a map. This may have been one of the pieces but it may not.

If any one has any knowledge of this piece please let us know.

Thank you

Katharine

