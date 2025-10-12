Previous
Sculture Mystery by fishers
Photo 3361

Sculture Mystery

On one of our trips to Guisborough we had a lovely saunter around the back roads and parks by the river .
We came across this rather lovely sculpture. Sadly it is something of a mystery. There was no label and despite research we couldn't find its name, the name of the designer or the name of the craftsman who made this piece.
I have unearthed the notice of a sculpture trail arounf Guisborough in 2024 but it had no details, only a map. This may have been one of the pieces but it may not.
If any one has any knowledge of this piece please let us know.
Thank you
Katharine
12th October 2025

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...




Photo Details

carol white ace
An interesting find and capture
October 12th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Great find and capture
October 12th, 2025  
