River Welland by fishers
River Welland

My first full day with Louise and her family had me taking a bus ride to Market Deeping, and a walk eastwards towards Deeping St James, roughly following the River Welland. There are several places with a deeping name in this area, which is known as the Deepings.

This attractive stone bridge links Deeping St James (on the right) and Deeping Gate (on the left). The river also forms the boundary between the counties of Lincolnshire (on the right) and Cambridgeshire (on the left).

Along my walk were a series of information boards about the river, though I haven't had time to read the photos that I took of them yet.

It was a fascinating walk, with some beautiful old stone houses, including a few with thatched roofs, and two nice churches. As you can see, autumn is starting to make its presence known on the riverbank.

Ian
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Nigel Rogers ace
Great reflections.
October 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A calm quiet Autumn's day with the trees starting to don their warmer colours, A wonderful bridge so beautifully reflected in the river - superb, Ian - fav
October 17th, 2025  
