Carved Stone and Flowers by fishers
Photo 3367

Carved Stone and Flowers

This was one of the first features of interest that I discovered on my visit to the Deepings. My bus there dropped me off outside St Guthlac's Church, so I went to look inside. This attractive display was in the south porch of the church.

Carved stones have been part of the Christian story for many hundreds of years, with some carved stones being part of the fabric of the church while others have been used as stone crosses or grave covers. They can tell us a lot about our history with, for example, carvings showing the style of clothing of past generations.

Flowers are also often a part of church life, and as well as adding to the attraction of a church, specific flowers can represent particular times in the church year.

This was a lovely welcome to an interesting church. As far as I remember it is the first church I have been to dedicated to St Guthlac, a local Anglo Saxon hermit, who lived at the turn of the 8th Century.

Ian
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely - I love the stone carving - so strong yet depicting beautiful flowers and the cross. The coldness of the stone is beautified with the Autumn flowers- Michaelmas daisies and Sunflowers, - Such a lovely composition ! fav
Interesting and informative narrative - thanks !
October 18th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
A beautiful contrast of nature, stone and interesting info
October 18th, 2025  
Felicity Macdonald-Smith
Love the vibrant colours of the flowers against the stone background.
October 18th, 2025  
