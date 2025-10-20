Previous
Autumn by fishers
Autumn

Fascinating though exploring Burghley House, the gardens are also very impressive. We had spent the time we had on our Saturday visit exploring the house, so after the weekend, on the Monday. I went again. This time my journey there was by bus, whiched dropped me at the end of the main drive.

A short walk brought me to the entrance to the gardens, and a beautiful wonderland of varied plants, in a landscape largely designed by Lancelot 'Capability' Brown in the 18th century. 'Capability' Brown was one of the leading garden and parkland designers of his time.

The gardens have evolved since then, but are still recognisable when compared with their design by 'Capability' Brown. In recent years, amongst the gardens are a varied and interesting collection of sculptures (more on then soon), but my eye was caught by the natural colours of autumn that could be seen in this view.

gloria jones ace
What a lovely array of fall colors, textures. Great capture
October 20th, 2025  
william wooderson ace
Wow what an abundance of autumnal bushes! Someone certainly took a great of care over the layout here. Fav!
October 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So wonderful with its array of Autumn colours ! fav
October 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful what a wonderful display of autumn colours
October 20th, 2025  
