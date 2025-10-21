Raindrops

It is interesting to see how our attitudes to wet weather change over time. When I was working and I had a weekend walk planned, the tendancy was to go out whatever the weather. After I retired it was much easier to decide to postpone an outing if the weather was poor, since I now had lots more days when I could go out.



My last full day visiting Louise I planned to explore the gardens at Burghley Hall, but I woke up to a dull and damp morning. Something of the younger me took control and I decided to go despite the weather. I had no idea how long it might be before there was another opportunity to visit, so I was on my way. I went on my own on the bus. Louise and her husband were both working and their children were at college / school so they were safe from the elements.



On the bus journey it poured with rain - was this trip a good decision? By yhe time I got to the Burghley Hall gardens the rain had slowed to a soft and gentle drizzle and many of the plants were decorated with water drops. I particularly likes this plant. I have no idea what it is. but I liked the patterns the water drops made.



I really enjoyed the day, despite it remaining dull with an occasional light shower, and there were lots of good photo opportunities. So in the end, going out despite the weather turned out to be a very good decision.



Ian