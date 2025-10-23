Previous
I Saw A Mouse by fishers
On the Sunday while I was visiting Louise and her family, there were various events to mark 'Worth 200', a celebration of 200 years since the birth of Charles Frederick Worth, who played a key role in the development of Haute Couture.

As part of these events there was a guided tour of Wake House, birthplace of Charles Frederick Worth.

Much of historical interest in the building has been lost, but it was interesting to learn about the history of the building, and to see a few fun features.

In one upstairs meeting room Louise spotted this little piece of artwork on the skirting board, and I couldn't resist a photo. I hope you find it amusing too!

Ian
23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
Joan Robillard ace
What fun
October 23rd, 2025  
