Peterborough Cathedral was founded in the Anglo-Saxon period as a minster. It became one of England's most important Benedictine abbeys, becoming a cathedral only in 1542. Its architecture is mainly Norman, following a rebuilding in the 12th century. Alongside the cathedrals of Durham and Ely, it is one of the most important 12th-century buildings in England to have remained largely intact, despite extensions and restoration, and is one of the nation's best preserved pre-Reformation abbeys.



On entering the cathedral, the eye is drawn to the huge suspended cross ahead of you, which was installed in 1975. It was designed by church architect George Pace, and the figure of Christ was created by Frank Roper, a British sculptor and stained glass artist.



I've always found this cathedral a welcoming place. There is always a welcome from one of a team of people located close to the entrance, and when I've had questions as I've wandered around, there has always been an enthusiastic response from the person I've asked.



