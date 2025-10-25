Previous
Through the Arch by fishers
Photo 3374

Through the Arch

The arch here is the gatehouse entrance to the cathedral precinct of Peterborough Cathedral. It's formal name is the Norman (or Great) Gate and it is the most commonly used access to the cathedral.

The shot on the left shows the cathedral from the gatehouse, looking east.

The shot on the right shows Cathedral Square from the gatehouse, looking east.

Cathedral Square has a fascinating mix of old and new buildings. Clearly seen through the arch is a historic columned structure now known as the Guildhall, built in 1671 as a market building & later used as the town hall until a larger town hall was built in the 1930s.

To the right of the Guildhall can be seen a glimpse of St John's Church, another attractive building often open for visitors and used for exhibitions as well as its use for services.

Ian
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
924% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful captures that showoff the historical architectural details
October 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact