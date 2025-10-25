Through the Arch

The arch here is the gatehouse entrance to the cathedral precinct of Peterborough Cathedral. It's formal name is the Norman (or Great) Gate and it is the most commonly used access to the cathedral.



The shot on the left shows the cathedral from the gatehouse, looking east.



The shot on the right shows Cathedral Square from the gatehouse, looking east.



Cathedral Square has a fascinating mix of old and new buildings. Clearly seen through the arch is a historic columned structure now known as the Guildhall, built in 1671 as a market building & later used as the town hall until a larger town hall was built in the 1930s.



To the right of the Guildhall can be seen a glimpse of St John's Church, another attractive building often open for visitors and used for exhibitions as well as its use for services.



Ian