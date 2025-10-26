Knitted Bible - The Road to Emmaus

I had planned to visit the cathedral when I first arrived in Peterborough, rather than on my way home. On my arrival I got sidetracked by St John's Church in the Cathedral Square, where there were two exhibitions, an art exhibition and a Knitted Bible exhibition. Both were well worth looking at, but I felt I had to take photos of all the Knitted Bible scenes, since Katharine is very interested in this kind of craft - she is currently creating bible figures for a church group that Lucy is involved with.



There were thirty bible scenes on display, and the one in this shot is the last of them. It tells the story of Jesus meeting two of his followers on the road to Emmaus. With each scene there was a simplified version of the story adapted for children. The story with this scene reads:



"Some of Jesus’ disciples were walking down the road towards a village called Emmaus, when a man came and walked beside them. They were talking about their sadness and disappointment at the death of Jesus, and puzzling over the rumours that he had risen from the dead. The man walking with them said, 'How foolish you are, and how slow to believe all that the prophets have spoken!' and with that he began to explain to them all that it said in the Old Testament about Jesus and what he had to suffer.



When they came to the end of the journey, they invited the stranger to eat with them. As he prayed before the meal suddenly the disciples realised that it was Jesus, alive again! Jesus left them, and they ran back to Jerusalem to tell the others they had seen Jesus and he had risen!"



Ian