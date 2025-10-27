Cowgate, Peterborough

This was the very first shot that I took of the city of Peterborough when I was on my way to see Louise earlier this month. It shows a rather attractive mural of Cowgate as it was in 1908. Cowgate runs to the left of this building.



Cowgate is an old route, being created in the 12th century. It was once a major route into the city, though now it is a one way street with relatively little traffic. It once had important buildings, like the council office, a police station and a fish market.



Today it has a rather neglected feel to it, with quite a number of empty shops. Perhaps the mural is an attempt to revitalise the street? The 23-ft-high (7m) artwork was commissioned by Peterborough Positive - a not-for-profit company which represents city businesses. Artists Nathan Murdoch and Tony Nero said the black and grey painting on the side of a barber shop took about 100 hours to make. A combination of spray paint and brushes were used in its creation.



Ian