Previous
Cowgate, Peterborough by fishers
Photo 3376

Cowgate, Peterborough

This was the very first shot that I took of the city of Peterborough when I was on my way to see Louise earlier this month. It shows a rather attractive mural of Cowgate as it was in 1908. Cowgate runs to the left of this building.

Cowgate is an old route, being created in the 12th century. It was once a major route into the city, though now it is a one way street with relatively little traffic. It once had important buildings, like the council office, a police station and a fish market.

Today it has a rather neglected feel to it, with quite a number of empty shops. Perhaps the mural is an attempt to revitalise the street? The 23-ft-high (7m) artwork was commissioned by Peterborough Positive - a not-for-profit company which represents city businesses. Artists Nathan Murdoch and Tony Nero said the black and grey painting on the side of a barber shop took about 100 hours to make. A combination of spray paint and brushes were used in its creation.

Ian
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
924% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact