What's Goung On? by fishers
Photo 3377

What's Goung On?

I really liked the way these cormorants were all looking the same way. This shot was taken the day after I returned from my visit to Louise and her family, and rather unusually I was out and about at 9am - for a dental appointment.

After the appointment I walked back home by the scenic route, around Rawcliffe Lake, where there were lots of birds to be seen. These cormorants were stood on the remains of a floating island which sank some time ago. It still provides a useful perch for the cormorants and other birds.

Ian
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

