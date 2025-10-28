What's Goung On?

I really liked the way these cormorants were all looking the same way. This shot was taken the day after I returned from my visit to Louise and her family, and rather unusually I was out and about at 9am - for a dental appointment.



After the appointment I walked back home by the scenic route, around Rawcliffe Lake, where there were lots of birds to be seen. These cormorants were stood on the remains of a floating island which sank some time ago. It still provides a useful perch for the cormorants and other birds.



Ian