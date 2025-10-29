Ghosts in the Gardens 2025

For the last few weeks there has been a display of ghostly figures around York city centre, under the name of 'Ghosts in the Gardens', though as the collection has grown each year, a few are now located in places other than gardens.



This year there are almost 60 ghosts to find, and here you see a schoolboy with a catapult, up a tree in Parliament Street. You can also see Christmas lights already wound around the tree. The visitor centre has a leaflet which shows the locations where the ghosts can be found, though it doesn't tell you how many ghosts you are looking for in a particular location, or what they are, so it is quite a challenge to locate them.



Fortunately I found details online of what ghosts are in what location, though a list of ten to be found in the Museum Gardens is quite a challenge and we haven't found them all.



The ghosts are made of wire mesh, and they form a very effective display. The search will end this weekend as the ghosts will be removed after 2nd November.



Ian