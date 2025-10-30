Ghosts in the Gardens 2025 - Owls

These two owls, to be found in the Museum Gardens, are amongst the new Ghosts in the Gardens created for 2025.



They are actually quite difficult to spot when seen against a light background, and I almost walked straight past these, despite them being situated right beside the path that Katharine and I were following.



You can see the difference in the effect of light and dark backgrounds in this shot, with the lower part of these birds less clear than the upper part. They are behaving almost like ghosts!



Ian