In recent years the popularity of Halloween (31st October) has grown, and that of Bonfire Night (5th November) has declined. The number of houses decorated for halloween has grown, and I spotted this house in daytime a couple of weeks ago as they prepared for the event.
I went for a walk passed the house again yesterday evening when I saw it in all its magnificent colours.
This house has featured before in our project, when it was decorated for Christmas.
There was by the gate a poster with a QR code to allow those who see the display to give a donation to a charity that the house owners support.