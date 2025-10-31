Halloween

In recent years the popularity of Halloween (31st October) has grown, and that of Bonfire Night (5th November) has declined. The number of houses decorated for halloween has grown, and I spotted this house in daytime a couple of weeks ago as they prepared for the event.



I went for a walk passed the house again yesterday evening when I saw it in all its magnificent colours.



This house has featured before in our project, when it was decorated for Christmas.



There was by the gate a poster with a QR code to allow those who see the display to give a donation to a charity that the house owners support.



Ian