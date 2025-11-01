Previous
Sad Ghost by fishers
Photo 3381

Sad Ghost

For some considerable time there has been a giant teddy bear outside the Stonegate Teddy Bears shop, but he has recently had a makeover. I have to say he doesn't look too happy about it!

It seems that more and more shops are using Halloween as a marketing opportunity, and this bear was really attracting attention.

Ian
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
