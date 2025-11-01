Sign up
Photo 3381
Sad Ghost
For some considerable time there has been a giant teddy bear outside the Stonegate Teddy Bears shop, but he has recently had a makeover. I have to say he doesn't look too happy about it!
It seems that more and more shops are using Halloween as a marketing opportunity, and this bear was really attracting attention.
Ian
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
Tags
ghost
,
halloween
,
teddy bear
