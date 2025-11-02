New Bridge

To the west of York railway station is a large area of land, some former railway sidings, some derelict, and some used for a variety of other purposes, but now the land is being redeveloped on what is believed to be one of the largest brownfield projects in the UK.



The main access to the site will be from the north-west, and as part of that a new road is being built into the site. The existing road that passes the site has to be widened to allow new filter lanes to be created, and this means moving the current cycle / footpath route onto a new bridge alongside the existing bridge, and which crosses the main East Coast railway route.



As you can see, the bridge was on wheels when this shot was taken. It was built at this site and needed moving so that two huge cranes could lift and swing it into position. That was to take place over the weekend after this shot was taken.



The lift had to take place when the railway was closed, and that could only be between 1am and 5am on the Sunday morning. The lift was successful, though I didn't witness it - I needed my sleep!



Ian