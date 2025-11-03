Previous
Dahlia by fishers
Photo 3383

Dahlia

A few days ago I had a walk to the Homestead Park in York, where there is still a nice display of different varieties of dahlia flowers. I particularly liked the colours in this one.

Ian
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
926% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
love it
November 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact