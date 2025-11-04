Previous
The New Doctor Who? by fishers
Photo 3384

The New Doctor Who?

Spotted recently peeping out of the Tardis, could this be who replaces Ncuti Gatwa in the role of Doctor Who and becomes the 16th doctor?

Louise and her family discovered these items on display recently at a Comecon event, and she couldn't resist playing the role of the doctor. I'm sure she would be very good in the role. On the right is a rather dated version of the control console, and on the left a dalek and a cyberman, as well as the doctor's dog K9.

For those not familiar with the BBC Dr Who series, the doctor travels through time and space finding trouble wherever he goes, and dealing with it. The first broadcast of an episode was at the end of November 1963. Those early episodes had poor special effects and props, but the stories had a definite sense of something special. I have a few of them on DVD and still enoy watching them.

Ian
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
927% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice👍😊
November 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact