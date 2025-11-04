The New Doctor Who?

Spotted recently peeping out of the Tardis, could this be who replaces Ncuti Gatwa in the role of Doctor Who and becomes the 16th doctor?



Louise and her family discovered these items on display recently at a Comecon event, and she couldn't resist playing the role of the doctor. I'm sure she would be very good in the role. On the right is a rather dated version of the control console, and on the left a dalek and a cyberman, as well as the doctor's dog K9.



For those not familiar with the BBC Dr Who series, the doctor travels through time and space finding trouble wherever he goes, and dealing with it. The first broadcast of an episode was at the end of November 1963. Those early episodes had poor special effects and props, but the stories had a definite sense of something special. I have a few of them on DVD and still enoy watching them.



Ian