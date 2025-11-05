Previous
Late Afternoon Sky by fishers
Photo 3385

Late Afternoon Sky

Taken from our home 6 minutes after sunset, the coloured clouds above the houses across the road from our house.

At this time of year we see some lovely sunsets, as they take place right in front of our lounge window.

Sorry for the later than usual post, we have been at the funeral of the mum of one of our friends, and we didn't get back until a lot later than we anticipated.

Ian
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
927% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact