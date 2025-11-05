Sign up
Previous
Photo 3385
Late Afternoon Sky
Taken from our home 6 minutes after sunset, the coloured clouds above the houses across the road from our house.
At this time of year we see some lovely sunsets, as they take place right in front of our lounge window.
Sorry for the later than usual post, we have been at the funeral of the mum of one of our friends, and we didn't get back until a lot later than we anticipated.
Ian
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
clouds
