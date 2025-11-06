Ghosts in the Gardens - Again!

I thought we had seen the last of the Ghosts in the Gardens for 2025, since the display in various locations around York city centre was due to end on 2nd November, but it seems that many of them have congregated in St Anthonys Garden in Peasholme Green.



Here is one that I didn't see during the main exhibition - an astronomer. He has been part of the display for around three years, and can usually be found somewhere near (or even on the roof of) the observatory in the Museum Gardens.



I couldn't resist adding hime to the two ghost shots I've already posted recently.



Ian