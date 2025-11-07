Previous
Helmsley - Castle and Walled Garden by fishers
Photo 3387

Helmsley - Castle and Walled Garden

A short but very enjoyable visit to Helmsley today, for the community day being held in the walled gardens. Sadly it was quite a dull day, so I wasn't seeing the autumn colours in the gardens at their best.

This shot shows the view towards Helmsley castle, with lots of autumn colour in the gardens, and in the foreground a grass maze, which was very popular with some of the children visiting the gardens.

Quite a lot of work is taking place in the gardens over the winter, in particular the main path through the centre of the garden, with its herbacious borders is closed while the path itself is rebuilt.

It was fortunate that I was only in Helmsley for a short while, since it started to rain while I was on the bus home, and it has continued raining since I got home.

Ian
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
927% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

william wooderson ace
I love all those autumnal colours and the swirling patterns in the grass, and the imposing castle behind! Fav
November 7th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
Beautiful soft autumn colours 😀
November 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact