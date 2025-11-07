Helmsley - Castle and Walled Garden

A short but very enjoyable visit to Helmsley today, for the community day being held in the walled gardens. Sadly it was quite a dull day, so I wasn't seeing the autumn colours in the gardens at their best.



This shot shows the view towards Helmsley castle, with lots of autumn colour in the gardens, and in the foreground a grass maze, which was very popular with some of the children visiting the gardens.



Quite a lot of work is taking place in the gardens over the winter, in particular the main path through the centre of the garden, with its herbacious borders is closed while the path itself is rebuilt.



It was fortunate that I was only in Helmsley for a short while, since it started to rain while I was on the bus home, and it has continued raining since I got home.



Ian