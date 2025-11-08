Sculpture

In various parts of Helmsley walled garden, there are a series of rather stylised sculptures of human figures. This one is of St Francis of Assisi, and I rather liked its positioned against the beech hedge with its lovely autumn colour.



Saint Francis of Assisi was a Catholic friar who gave up a life of wealth to live a life of poverty. He established the Franciscan Order of friars and the women's Order of the Poor Ladies. Francis was born in Assisi, Italy around 1182. He grew up leading a privileged life as the son of a wealthy cloth merchant, but he gave that up to follow his faith. He was known for his love of nature and animals.



This sculpture and others in the gardens were created by Bill Harling, a sculptor living in Skelton, East Cleveland, who specialises in sculpture of the human form.



