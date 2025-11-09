Remembrance Sunday

Remembrance day is held annually on 11th November to commemorates the end of World War I and honours those who have served and sacrificed in all conflicts. However, some of the formal events are held on the nearest Sunday to the 11th, with, for example British royalty and parliamentarians marking the event at the Cenotaph in London.



Remembrance may be most prominently displayed on Remembrance Snday and Remembrance Day, but there are many symbols of remembrance to be seen throughout Britain.



This shot shows the silhouette of a British First World War soldier that Katharine and I discovered during a walk following the River Leven from Great Ayton to Stokesley, back in September.



Many silhouettes like this were created and put on display in many places in 2018, as part of a project called 'There But Not There', to mark the end of the First World War. I have no idea why this one is placed in the quiet countryside, but I found it quite moving.



It was nice to see the figure bearing both a poppy, and a ribbon with the colours of the Ukrainian flag, where war with Russia still rages. It may no longer be in the news every day, but the suffering continues.



Katharine does hear quite regularly from her relatives in Ukraine. They are quite fortunate that they live in the west of the country well away from the worst of the war.



Ian