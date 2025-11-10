Remembrance Yarnbombing

The yarnbombers of Thirsk have been busy again, and the Market Place has been decorated with their special brand of remembrance.



The Thirsk Yarnbombers have been decorating the Market Place for around 10 years, for a whole variety of events, but their first project was an act of remembrance, when they created a waterfall of red poppies which cascaded from the roof of the east end of the local church. Since then they have created a remembrance display each year.



This year there are a number of bollard sleeves showing civilian roles in the Second World War, when many people were involved in activities that they would never have considered in peace time. The example in this photo is of a fire warden, an important role when the war was brought home to the civilians in the UK by the air raids on major cities.



York was not too badly affected, with only one major raid, but that left a trail of death and destruction.



One local casualty was William Milner, a railway station foreman, who during the air raid entered a blazing building to get a box of vital medical supplies needed to treat casualties, but who was killed when the building collapsed. After the fire was extinguished, his body was found in the ruins still clutching the box of medical supplies. I first heard of this from his daughter, who worked in the same part of the Rowntree factory that I did. More recently the former station hotel has been renames as 'The Milner' in his memory.



Ian