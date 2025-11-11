Previous
Remembrace Day by fishers
Photo 3391

Remembrace Day

Remembrance Day originated from Armistice Day, marking the end of fighting in World War I at 11am on November 11, 1918. The first commemoration was in 1919, and King George V established a two-minute silence at 11am on November 11, 1919, to honor the fallen. The day later expanded to remember all those who have died in all wars, although the formal national commemoration is now held on Remembrance Sunday in the UK.

Another of the artworks created by the Thirsk yarnbombers, this time showing the headwear of the three services, RAF, navy and army.

It is hard to imagine the horrors experienced by the military personnel involved in the First World War, but despite that it is important that we remember their tremendous sacrifices and suffering. It is believed that around 900,000 British military personnel died in World War I, and over 1.6 million were wounded. Others would have carried mental scars throughout their lives.

Remembrance Day now commemorates those of all wars, which is quite appropriate since we seem unable to avoid becoming involved in wars. If only we could learn to commit ourselves to peace rather than war.

Ian
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
cute
November 11th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A lovely knitted demonstration of respect and gratitude.
November 11th, 2025  
