Autumn Leaves

Autumn started quite early in the UK this year, with some trees beginning to loose their leaves in late August - no change of colour, they just dropped, probably due to the long dry summer this year.



The weather changed in September / October with rain at last, so those trees which had kept their leaves have given us a lovely colourful autumn as their leaves have changed from geen to a beautiful range of yellows, oranges and reds before they fall.



This lovely example of autumn colour was one of many that I saw in the Helmsley walled garden last Friday. My online plant identifier suggests that it is likely to be the leaves of a Persian ironwood.



Ian