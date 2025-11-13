Previous
Through the Window by fishers
Photo 3393

Through the Window

I love to take photos of the stained glass windows in our churches, abbeys and cathedrals, with their beautiful glass, but here, nature has provided an alterative.

This is one of the windows in the ruins of St Mary's Abbey in the Museum Gardens in York. Beyond the window is the graveyard of St Olave's Church, which in autumn has a rather colourful display of trees, and when I walked through the gardens last week, one of the trees was nicely aligned with this window frame. As always, I had my camera with me and this was the result - and I'm rather pleased with it!

Ian
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
929% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
lovely framing
November 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact