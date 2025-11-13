Through the Window

I love to take photos of the stained glass windows in our churches, abbeys and cathedrals, with their beautiful glass, but here, nature has provided an alterative.



This is one of the windows in the ruins of St Mary's Abbey in the Museum Gardens in York. Beyond the window is the graveyard of St Olave's Church, which in autumn has a rather colourful display of trees, and when I walked through the gardens last week, one of the trees was nicely aligned with this window frame. As always, I had my camera with me and this was the result - and I'm rather pleased with it!



Ian