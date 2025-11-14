Previous
Fuchsias by fishers
Fuchsias

Another dull and rainy day, so another shot from the end of last week, and here we see fuchsias still in flower in the Museum Gardens, York. Evidence too on the petals that this shot was taken between rain showers.

I'm sure that Yorkshire Water will be happy to see so much rain filling their depleted reservoirs following the summer drought. Average reservoir levels are now around 65%, compared with over 80% in an average year, so water restrictions are likely to persist for some while yet, despite all the rain recently.

Ian
