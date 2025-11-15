Fallen Leaves

The wet weather continues so I'm still looking back to photos from a week ago. This shows a varied carpet of wet leaves in the Museum Gardens in York.



They will be even wetter now, since it has rained for much of the week. The River Ouse, which runs along one edge of the gardens, now has flood alerts, and has broken its banks along Kings Staith, so there won't be any drinking at the Kings Arms today!



It is quite ironic really, with water restrictions in place due to average reservoir levels being lower than necessary, while the River Ouse in York is flooding.



A little further research into the reservoir levels in Yorkshire reveals quite a variation. The three reservoirs in Nidderdale are now full, while those around Sheffield are only around 50% full. Still that will be changing with all the rain in the last few days.



Ian