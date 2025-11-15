Fallen Leaves

Previous
Photo 3395

The wet weather continues so I'm still looking back to photos from a week ago. This shows a varied carpet of wet leaves in the Museum Gardens in York.

They will be even wetter now, since it has rained for much of the week. The River Ouse, which runs along one edge of the gardens, now has flood alerts, and has broken its banks along Kings Staith, so there won't be any drinking at the Kings Arms today!

It is quite ironic really, with water restrictions in place due to average reservoir levels being lower than necessary, while the River Ouse in York is flooding.

A little further research into the reservoir levels in Yorkshire reveals quite a variation. The three reservoirs in Nidderdale are now full, while those around Sheffield are only around 50% full. Still that will be changing with all the rain in the last few days.

Ian
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

gloria jones ace
Nice capture of these fallen fall leaves
November 15th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 15th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely mix of colours. Still raining here too!
November 15th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Lovely fall colours. The November rains are falling here too.
November 15th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
November 15th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍
November 15th, 2025  
