York Minster

York Minster is the most impressive building in York, with its tall towers visible from many parts of the city. The first church on the site was founded in 62AD, but the current church was mainly built between 1220 and 1472.



On the north side of the Minster is Deans Park, and this shot is taken through the trees in the park looking towards the western towers. The park is currently full of autumn colour, as you can see.



Hundreds of years before the founding of the first church, the site of the Minster was where the headquarters building of the Roman city, founded in 71AD, was located. Its remains can still be seen in the Minster undercroft.



Ian