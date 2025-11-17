York Flooding - 1991

Parts of York city centre made the local news over the last few days, with parts of the riverside affected by flooding, but I thought it might be interesting to look back at how the city centre was affected before some of the flood defences were built.



This shot was taken in February 1991, and was amongst the transparencies that I have recently scanned. It shows North Street looking past what was then the Viking Hotel. At that time parts of York had flood defences, while other areas had not been defended.



In 1991, health and safety hadn't brought to an end the temporary walkways to give access to not only the hotel, but to many other places in the city affected by flooding.



This area is now defended by a flood wall, first built in 1992-3, and raised in height by a metre in 2021 after the original wall was almost overtopped in 2000 and 2015 during record breaking floods. After the 2015 floods the defences of the whole city were reviewed and a £45 million scheme started to upgrade many of the defences.



The cloud of fumes in the distance in this shot is a car caught in the flood being recovered.



Ian