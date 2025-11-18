York Flooding 2025

There are still regular floods in York, but the big difference now compared with 1991 is that there are flood defences in place to protect many of the more vulnerable areas, and where there aren't defences, the buildings have flood resiliance measures to minimise the effect of floods.



This shot was taken yesterday from the southern edge of the Museum Gardens, and looks across the river towards an apartment block on the opposite bank. The bench is on a wide riverside walkway / cycleway. If the water was around 18 inches (0.5 metres) deeper I would have got wet feet, but behind me is a large earth bank which forms part of the city centre flood defences and would stop the water spreading further.



Since the disasterous floods of Christmas 2025, when the failure of a flood gate led to extensive flooding along the River Foss basin, a massive upgrade of the flood defences has taken place, with upgraded defences being raised by a metre.



The current phase of this upgrade is taking place on the north side of the city, close to where we live - even though we have never been flooded, other houses nearby have (in 2000, the highest flood ever in York), so I'm sure they will be reassured by the upgrade and extending of the defences.



Ian.