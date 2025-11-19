What a Flood Leaves Behind

By the time I took a few photos of the floods in York earlier this week, the flood water was already receeding. On most occasions floods here are short lived, with quite a rapid rise in the flood water as three Dales rivers feed into the River Ouse and surge through the city, followed by an equally quick fall.



This shot is taken at the edge of the Museum Gardens at one of the moorings for tour boats. The walkway is left covered with whatever the river has carried with it. As the water flows over its bank its flow slows and it can no longer carry as much material and it is dumped.



Much of the material is fine river silt, which forms a very slippery surface when coating a path like this. It also carries whatever it has flowed over futher upstream, some of which can be a health risk.



No doubt there will quite soon be council teams clearing this mess and making access safe again.



Ian