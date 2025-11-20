Sign up
Photo 3400
Hydrangea Leaf
Autumn still makes its presence felt in the Museum Gardens, where I took this shot shortly after the flood shots I've posted for the last two days.
I like the pattern of the veins and the variety of colour to be seen - these colours really do shout 'Autumn'.
Ian
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
Tags
leaf
hydrangea
veins
