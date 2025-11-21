A Day Trip to York

For those who don't mind an early morning start, there are several steam hauled charter trains which bring passengers to York, for the Christmas Market, or the railway museum, depending on your interests.



Today was the third time this week that this locomotive has brought a charter service to York, this time from Colchester with a 7am start.



In this shot the train is entering platform 5 at York, on what was a busy time at the station, with lots of travellers milling around - and in the middle of that quite a few photographers waiting for this arrival.



The locomotive was 'Sir Nigel Gresley', named after the well known locomotive designer. This locomotive is one of his designs. Thirty five locomotives of this type were built, and they pulled the most important services on the route from London, through York and on to Edinburgh.



This particular locomotive set the fastest speed for a steam locomotive in the post Second World War period when it achieved 112mph in May 1959. Its twin, 'Mallard' set the world speed record for steam in 1938 when it achieved 126 mph. Today the run was far more sedate, with a maximum speed of 75mph allowed.



Ian