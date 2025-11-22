Previous
Time for a Break? by fishers
Time for a Break?

'Sir Nigel Gresley' again, leaving York station after its passengers had disembarked. Photographers are busy taking their final shots before the locomotive takes its coaches a couple of miles north to sidings at York Yard North, where the train will spend the afternoon before beginning its journey back to Colchester.

Not really a rest time for the crew though. The locomotive would need oiling and checking over and the coaches would be cleaned before the return journey.

I really like the streamlined shape of these locomotives. Their style is very much Art Deco, though sadly they have had parts of their original streamlining removed, and they have also lost some of their stainless steel decoration. Still, it is good to be able to see these graceful locomotives at work.

Ian
