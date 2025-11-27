Stained Glass

Taken in St Oswald's Church in Sowerby, near Thirsk, on what turned out to be a bright and sunny, but cold, day.



I like the way that the bright sunshine projected the stained glass onto the window surround.



The two windows show images of two saints, St Oswald on the left and St Aidan on the right.



St Oswald is the saint after who the church was named. He lived c 604–642, an Anglo-Saxon king and martyr who is regarded as the saint who did the most to spread the Christian faith in Northumbria.



Saint Aidan was an Irish monk and missionary credited with restoring Christianity in the 7th-century kingdom of Northumbria. He founded a monastery on the island of Lindisfarne in 635 AD, served as its first bishop, and worked to convert the Anglo-Saxons to Christianity through humility, love, and compassion.



