Here for the Christmas Market

There are more steam charter trains in York at this time of year than at any other time, marketed to bring visitors to the Christmas market. Ironically, I didn't get to the railway station in time to see this special arrive, because I was stuck in a long queue of road traffic into the city centre for the Christmas market. I did get several shots of it stood in the station, and then pulling out to sidings north of York where it would be serviced before its return journey.



This locomotive was built in 1945, one of 842 built to the same design. Its main claim to fame is that it was one of the last steam locomotives withdrawn from service, being one of four locomotives which worked the last steam service for British Railways in August 1968. It was bought for preservation immediately after that last day service.



Most of its life in preservation was spent in Lancashire, initially at Carnforth Steamtown Museum, but most recently on the East Lancashire Railway.



These locomotives were once a common site on the former LMS lines in Yorkshire, working both freight and passenger services, so it is a historically accurate sight to see this at York railway station.



Ian