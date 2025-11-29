Steam Dreams Charter

Around 20 minutes after the steam locomotive shown in yesterday's post, another charter train, operated by a company called 'Steam Dreams', arrived at York railway station, pulled by a diesel locomotive. The diesel was taken off the train and replaced by the steam locomotive 'Blue Peter' for the rest of the train's journey to Edinburgh.



'Blue Peter' was built in 1948 at Doncaster and pulled express trains on the East Coast main line. It was withdrawn from service in 1966 and sold for preservation in 1968. It was featured several times on the Blue Peter Childrens TV programme during its restoration. In recent years it changed to new owners and has had a major overhaul before starting its latest period of work on the main line in 2024.



The diesel locomotive, D9000 'Royal Scots Grey' was the first of 22 locomotives of this design and was built in 1961 for use on the East Coast main line. The 22 locomotives of this design replaced 55 steam locomotives. They were all withdrwan from service by the beginning of 1982, though several were bought for preservation. They were very powerful machines, though expensive to maintain, and they did a lot to speed up services between London and Edinburgh.



Ian