It Rained

Both Friday and yesterday were rainy days, so we didn't go out on either day. This shot was taken on Friday lunchtime and shows a small part of our front window with the rain pouring down giving an abstract effect.



I felt rather sorry for those making their way into York over the last two days for the Christmas Market - horrible weather, large crowds and traffic chaos around the approaches to York, particularly on Saturday, not helped by York City football team having a home game and the UK Snooker Championship at the Barbican.



Following media and social media and hearing of the chaos unfolding convinced me that my decision of earlier years to avoid the city centre at weekends until the new year was a sound one. So, staying home and watcing the rain run down the windows seems a sound decision.



Ian