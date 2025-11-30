Previous
It Rained by fishers
Photo 3410

It Rained

Both Friday and yesterday were rainy days, so we didn't go out on either day. This shot was taken on Friday lunchtime and shows a small part of our front window with the rain pouring down giving an abstract effect.

I felt rather sorry for those making their way into York over the last two days for the Christmas Market - horrible weather, large crowds and traffic chaos around the approaches to York, particularly on Saturday, not helped by York City football team having a home game and the UK Snooker Championship at the Barbican.

Following media and social media and hearing of the chaos unfolding convinced me that my decision of earlier years to avoid the city centre at weekends until the new year was a sound one. So, staying home and watcing the rain run down the windows seems a sound decision.

Ian
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
934% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact