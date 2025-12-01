Sign up
Previous
Photo 3411
Women's England v China Football
There was a lot of excitement at the weekend for Lucy and her family - they were all off to Wembley for a women's international football match.
Lucy's daughter is very much into football at the moment, and she loves playing at an after school football club, so going to see this international match was an ideal birthday present for her.
Lucy took this photo as the start of the match approached, with the two teams standing for the national anthems.
And the reaction of Lucy's daughter after the game? - "The best birthday present ever!".
I think this is the first football photo that we have posted on our pproject, so quite pleased to be posting something new and different after almost 13 years of posts.
And the result of the match - England 8 goals, China 0 goals.
Ian
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
Tags
football
,
wembley
,
england v china
Oli Lindenskov
Nice have a good game hope thee win👍😊
December 1st, 2025
