A Visitor from Birmingham

Another steam charter service this morning with the Christmas White Rose, once again aimed at the Christmas Market, and once again a very busy train.



Here the locomotive 'Earl of Mount Edgcumbe' is at rest after its run, before being moved ad prepared for its return journey.



This locomotive was built in 1936 and like most of its classmates was named after a castle, in this case Barbury Castle. Its name was changed to 'Earl of Mount Edgcumbe' in 1937 in honour of an aristocratic director of the Great Western Railway. Most of its working life was spent in South Wales and London.



Taken out of use at the end of 1963, it was sold to a South Wales scrap merchant at Barry, which would become famous amongst railway enthusiasts for the large number of steam locomotives resold for preservation. More steam locomotives were resold for preservation (over 200) than were scrapped! This locomotive was sold to Birmingham Railway Museum in 1973 as a source of spare parts for the museum's other castle locomotive 'Clun Castle'.



In 1996 the museum decided that 'Earl of Mount Edgcumbe' would be restored, and the work was completed in 2008 to the high standard required for running on the main line. It has since worked numerous main line trips, mainly for Vintage Trains. It seems to have become an annual tradition that this locomotive or 'Clun Castle' runs a Christmas charter service to York, and it was another lovely photo opportunity this lunchtime.



Ian



