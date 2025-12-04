Time for a Picnic?

Sometimes our days out don't go to plan, and our quick trip to Helmsley on Tuesday was a good example. We had intended to spend around an hour and a half at a Christmas Tree festival at the local church, but the bus back to York had broken down, so we had a choice of hanging around for a replacement bus, or to fill our afternoon with other activities before catching the next bus which wasn't for three hours. It was such a lovely day that we chose the latter.



There are lots of photo opportunities in and around Helmsley, and this shot shows the picnic area just north of the castle. We don't usually see this area with bare trees like this. Most of our visits to Helmsley are on the Moorsbus during the summer. It was lovely to see the sunlight through the bare trees like this, with the trees reaching for the blue sky.



We caught the bus home at 4pm. I'm not a great fan of this bus, since before it reached Helmsley it had called at Ryedale School and is full of schoolchildren. However, we got on the bus and immediately two of the pupils kindly offered us their seats. It was a rather noisy, but the pupils were very well behaved. I'm not sure it was this civilised when I travelled home from school on the bus back in the 1960s!



And the earlier bus that had broken down? It did eventually make its way to York running some 70 mins late. It would be interesting to know how many passengers were still waiting for it along the way. I'm sure we made the right choice in aiming for the later bus and enjoying our afternoon, but it did highlight the challenge of a bus service where there are only three buses a day from Helmsley to York.



Ian