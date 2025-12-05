Previous
Over Helmsley Rooftops by fishers
Photo 3415

Over Helmsley Rooftops

Taken from near the picnic area in yesterday's post, looking over the rooftops towards the tower of All Saints Church, this view is largely obscured for much of the year by the leaves on the trees.

Many of the buildings in the centre of Helmsley are built of stone, with pantile roofs, though some have slate roofs. The roofs vary in pitch and the buildings are of various heights - quite a mixture, but it creates an attractive town centre.

There is a lot of history as well - there has been a church since at least the Domesday Book (1086), and there are the ruins of a castle as well.

Ian
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
935% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact