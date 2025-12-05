Over Helmsley Rooftops

Taken from near the picnic area in yesterday's post, looking over the rooftops towards the tower of All Saints Church, this view is largely obscured for much of the year by the leaves on the trees.



Many of the buildings in the centre of Helmsley are built of stone, with pantile roofs, though some have slate roofs. The roofs vary in pitch and the buildings are of various heights - quite a mixture, but it creates an attractive town centre.



There is a lot of history as well - there has been a church since at least the Domesday Book (1086), and there are the ruins of a castle as well.



Ian